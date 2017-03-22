Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ONE MONTH AWAY!

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest kicks off ONE MONTH from today, so here's a quick update of what's on (cough) tap for the event:

"Metal & Beer" tickets (the option that includes samples from all 17 breweries in attendance ad well as entrance to the show) are nearly sold out. Only NINE tickets remain for Saturday, while 24 remain for Sunday. For your last chance at these, click here.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine and Unibroue Brew Master Jerry Vietz will be on hand on Saturday April 22 to pour their collaboration À Tout Le Monde.

A special pre-Fest show on Saturday at the Barbary with Artificial Brain, Pyrrhon and Philly-based grinders Die Choking . Show starts at 3pm. Tickets are just $10 in advance. And you'll get 50% off if you present a ticket for either Decibel Metal & Beer Fest date at the door!

Clenched Fist, the all-star Sepultura cover band featuring members of Pig Destroyer, Misery Index and Agoraphobic Nosebleed, will perform at Kung Fu Necktie at the official post-Fest show. Support comes from Philly's own Congenital Death. The show starts at the conclusion's on Sleep's DMBF set on Sunday, so roughly, around midnight.

So, what the hell are you waiting for? Get your Decibel Metal & Beer Fest tickets here before it's too late!