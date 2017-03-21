Track Premiere: Ruin deliver "Rancid Death"

Ruin released their first demo, Sickening Ruin, over a quarter-century ago in 1991. Then, within a year’s time, due to the incarceration and institutionalization of some of its members, not to mention alleged cult activity, Ruin dissolved back into the darkness from whence they came. And in obscurity they remained until the release of their second demo, Spread Plague Hell, in 2015. If you haven’t yet, listen to Spread Plague Hell. Last year they released splits with Ghoulgotha, and Texas-based blasphemers Thy Feeble Savior. Earlier this year they put out one of their best songs to date on a split with Violation Wound.

Filthy and dirge-wracked as ever, the Californian trio known as Ruin play death metal absolutely ignorant to all trends and expectations. Instead they wield their death metal like they’ve been dying to do so for years, and have only become stronger, meaner, and more depraved in the waiting. And, finally, their full length is ready . . .