Track Premiere: Heiress - 'Restless Aim'

Building on their foundation of hardcore punk mixed with atmospherics and sounds of post-rock, Seattle’s Heiress pull you in with their memorable songcraft. In preparation to release a collection of singles and songs recorded for splits with various artists, Decibel is happy to bring you the first song, “Restless Aim.”

Hardcore riffs intertwine with chilled-out ambience, discordant guitars and powerful screamed vocals. Heiress transitions almost seamlessly, trading post-rock soundscapes for a distorted, metallic assault and back again.

"When it comes to songwriting, sound, and recording, we never really know where we'll end up,” Heiress comment. “Not much is automatically off limits; we're just always working to make the next song as as good or better than those written before it. We feel that ‘restless aim’ describes that loose but intentional approach."

The Mylene Sheath will release Restless Aim, a compilation which includes songs from Heiress’ splits with Earth Control, Great Falls and GRVR, plus released music from Heiress’ time with Deathwish Inc. You can preorder that ahead of its April 21 release date here. Vinyl release of the splits will follow later.