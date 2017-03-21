Let Pallbearer Steal Your Heart: Heartless Release This Friday

Joe, since you moved to New York and the rest of the band are in Arkansas, what effect did that distance have on the process for Heartless?

Joe Rowland: Honestly, it ended up being a positive change, because it meant a lot more focus went into the rehearsals and writing the album. I would fly down, during the writing process for Heartless, I would fly down almost every month for at least a week. In the windows of time when I wasn’t down in Arkansas, I would be working incessantly on the parts of the album that I was working on. So when I would get to Arkansas, there would be huge chunks of stuff that had been worked on, whether it was the guys down there or me up here in New York.

How long did you work on Heartless?

Brett Campbell: It was pretty much just under a year of solid work. Focus, focus, focus on writing, arranging and then the last two months was really honing it in and recording. Recording was a little over a month and I was there every day through the entire process, because I’m kind of… We didn’t have a producer, per se, we just had an engineer, so I produced it because I’m the most obsessive one of us when it comes to that sort of thing. Obsessive perfectionism. And lots of coffee and weed. That’s how I am. It’s the reason our songs end up being what they are, because I’m extremely obsessive. It was very taxing.

Were the other guys there every day?

Campbell: No one else was there every day, but Devin and Joe were there for most of it. Most of it was hanging out and drinking beer. They would be there if I had some question or I wanted somebody’s opinion on something. Or if they heard something that jumped out, particularly when I was doing my vocals or leads, they would be like, “Hey, I think you can do a better take.” It’s hard to be as objective about your own stuff. And I do the same shit to them, so it’s a little fair play there. But I was the only person who was there for the whole time. And I wanted to be, anyway. I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Any particular focus musically this time?

Campbell: There’s synths on this album. We didn’t have any on the last album; we had a little piano. There’s some synths on the first album, and then we didn’t have any on the last one. I wanted to do more, but it ended up being not totally necessary, as well as the fact that we were kind of running out of time. They’re only on two or three spots on the album, but that’s something that’s a little different. I spent this year trying to get better at playing keys. I’ve sort of half-assed it for years, but I’m starting to get where I can play okay. That was something I wanted to do.

Rowland: Over time, all of us have developed this sixth sense on what is Pallbearer material. Every now and then, there will be something one of us comes with and say, “Check this out, here’s this riff that I wrote,” and everybody else will be like, “No, that doesn’t really sound like it fits.” Somewhere along the line, somebody will say, “I don’t know, I don’t think this is really something that fits in the grand scheme of what we do.” Which I feel like that covers a lot of ground within the sound that we’ve developed. It’s not really this strict style of music that you can firmly plant in one particular genre. Especially now, as long as we’ve been playing music together, it’s pretty easy to figure out what fits and what doesn’t. It’s almost at a point where, when I write, I have a hard time not writing stuff that sounds like Pallbearer. Sometimes I want to try to write stuff that falls outside of that, and I can’t. In the band context, that’s good, but it’s a little inhibiting when I want to try to branch out on my own projects.

Mark Lierly: I think we tried to keep the expansive atmospheric element, but also reaching out into some brighter or heavier hitting moments. Just trying to do what felt natural. Instead of being like, ‘Well, this is our new record, another doom, slow-riff record.’ Not that we shy away from that – that’s kind of what we specialize in. But I feel like our sound is changing and expanding. It’s been a fun time writing stuff and recording it.

Devin Holt: I wrote a good chunk of the final song [“A Plea for Understanding”]. It was a collaborative effort between me and Brett. I’m really proud of that one. I had some ideas and he was able to come up with the verse to follow the weird long introduction. That song is probably my favorite of the album in total, not because I had to do with it, just because I love the way that it turned out and the different textures that are on it. I think it’s a cool closer, too. It’s a kind of different vibe than any other popular song that we have, at least vocally. Me and Brett have always collaborated on riffs and stuff, and there’s a lot of times when I’ll have a half-idea and he’ll help me finish it and vice versa. I’ve always wanted to start other bands around town, but I could never find another guitar player that I want to play with. It’s not stubbornness, it’s just we work so well together. We have side projects and we’re all of the guitar players in every one of those bands. We just have a really great chemistry, and also we’re really good friends. We hang out way too damn much.