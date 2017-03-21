Decibel Meter: Immolation assist in atonement (for the collection missing essential metal)

The first step to atonement is, of course, Atonement. dB scribe Forest Pitts called the album “an imposing work from an unflagging scene sovereign,” which doesn’t include the part about how it could be Immolation at their very best (no small compliment considering they’ve made it 29 years without a misstep). To get the inside scoop, check out the Immolation cover story. On the topic of essential albums by old schoolers, this Decibel Meter also features Kreator's Gods of Violence, a thrash rager which that will be driving the dB Tour headliners across North America to infect the minds (and damage the necks) of headbangers with this must-have.

Other familiar faces include Dimmu Borgir with Death Cult Armageddon (the Hall of Fame from this issue), Overkill with The Grinding Wheel (80s thrash lives!), and Panopticon’s majestic Autumn Eternal (in case you missed this phenomenal release, now is the time to atone). Code Orange dropped the "Kids" and returned with the bruising Forever, while Iron Reagan continue their institution of punk political thrash on Crossover Ministry, and supergroup Gone is Gone (members of Mastodon, At the Drive-In, and Queens of the Stone Age) burst onto the scene running with their self-titled debut EP. Names that may be new to some (but are no less essential) include Nidingr’s The High Heat that Licks Against Heaven, King Woman’s Created in the Image of Suffering, Hark’s Machinations, and Stinking Lizaveta’s Journey to the Underworld.

That’s a few records there, you may be thinking. Exactly the point if that record collection is looking a little light lately--grab a few of these and the metal gods will be sure to forgive all past transgressions. Hence, to make your reconciliation with your headbanging lords of choice, check out this list at f.y.e.'s website, or head straight to the nearest f.y.e location to grab these titles in person.

