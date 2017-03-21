Full EP Stream: Excessive Cruelty - 'Excessive Cruelty'

Excessive Cruelty formed from ex-members of Ghoul and Strung Up to deliver a blistering hardcore punk beating. Their debut, self-titled EP is now streaming for your listening pleasure ahead of its release date.

Six songs of high speed punk rock and hardcore fury await. Ex-Ghoul/ex-Strung Up guitarist Dan Randall appears on the EP, plus ex-Strung Up singer Klint Meuser and ex-bassist Justen McMurtry.

Spin the whole EP, mastered by Randall at his own Mammoth Sound Mastering. You can get the record on April 7 through Sorry State Records. Follow them on Facebook for more info.