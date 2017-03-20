What’s on Tap Spotlights Decibel Metal & Beer Fest/
Decibel’s marketing manager Alex Yarde appears on this week’s episode of South Jersey craft beer show What's on Tap to provide the lowdown on the brewery component of the first annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. If you don’t wish to indulge in the stunning culture of South Jersey’s local commercials, Alex’s segment begins at the 3:45 mark.
There are only a handful of “Metal & Beer” tickets still available for Decibel Metal & Beer Fest—in fact, they will be likely be sold out by this time next week! So, get off the fence, and ensure you’re a part of metal and beer history come April 22-23 in Philadelphia!