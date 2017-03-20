Track Premiere: Fractal Generator - 'Cycle'

Science has brought us more than a few awesome things. Electricity, the internet and now… Fractal Generator. The Canadian tech death outfit also call themselves sci-fi junkies, and you can hear a new song from their debut album right now.

On “Cycle,” Fractal Generator blast out groovy riffs and flattening blast beat sections to drive the point home.

Fractal Generator’s debut, Apotheosynthesis, is out on May 19 through Everlasting Spew Records. You can preorder it here.