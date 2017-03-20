Full Album Stream: ORM's Self-Titled

Danish melodic black metal horde ORM’s self-titled debut album is an expansive, impressive effort. Telling the tales of a time when magic, Gods and mythical beings were normal for the world, the album carries an epic feel musically and lyrically. Stream the whole LP exclusively through Decibel below.

Opener “Blood of Your Blood” begins with blast beats and a wall of sound before locking into groovy and melodic sections. Tracks like “Apotheosis” and “Ancient Echoes” temper their enraged black metal sounds with melodic sensibilities.

Indisciplinarian will release the album on March 24; European fans can find it through their site. US listeners can order the album through the Earsplit Distro.