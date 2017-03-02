Full Album Stream: Rozamov - 'This Mortal Road'

Boston’s Rozamov have captured the sound of bleakness on their debut album, This Mortal Road. The doom band’s album is comprised of five heavy, lengthy songs which you can hear below as an exclusive stream.

Having already released two EPs and a split with Deathkings, Rozamov have grown a sound on This Mortal Road that connects the band’s lengthy compositions with controlled but flattening heaviness.

Though This Mortal Road is only five songs long, it stretches itself out over 40 minutes, never dragging itself along, instead offering melody and progressive elements to contrast the album's heavy, punishing side.