Full Album Stream: Rozamov - 'This Mortal Road'/
Boston’s Rozamov have captured the sound of bleakness on their debut album, This Mortal Road. The doom band’s album is comprised of five heavy, lengthy songs which you can hear below as an exclusive stream.
Having already released two EPs and a split with Deathkings, Rozamov have grown a sound on This Mortal Road that connects the band’s lengthy compositions with controlled but flattening heaviness.
Though This Mortal Road is only five songs long, it stretches itself out over 40 minutes, never dragging itself along, instead offering melody and progressive elements to contrast the album's heavy, punishing side.
This Mortal Road is a joint release, slated for March 3, between Battleground Records and Dullest Records. You can also digitally preorder the album through Rozamov. They'll also be hitting the road in support of its release.
3/03/2017 O’Briens – Allston, MA *record release show
3/08/2017 The Well – Brooklyn, NY w/ Hush
3/09/2017 The Depot – Baltimore, MD w/ Hush
3/10/2017 25 Watt – Richmond, VA w/ Hush
3/11/2017 Star Bar – Atlanta, GA
3/12/2017 The Nick – Birmingham, AL
3/13/2017 Shantytown Pub – Jacksonville, FL
3/15/2017 Siberia – New Orleans, LA w/ Weedeater
3/18/2017 The Lost Well – Austin, TX @ Austin Terror Fest
3/19/2017 Zombies – Amarillo, TX
3/20/2017 Moonlight Lounge – Albuquerque, NM
3/21/2017 Yucca Taproom – Tempe, AZ
3/22/2017 Complex – Los Angeles, CA
3/23/2017 Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA
3/24/2017 The Alleyway – Portland, OR
3/25/2017 Funhouse – Seattle, WA
3/26/2017 Club X – Salt Lake City, UT
3/27/2017 Bar Bar – Denver, CO
3/28/2017 Riot Room – Kansas City, MO
3/29/2017 Livewire Lounge – Chicago, IL
3/30/2017 Buzzbin – Canton, OH