Demo:listen: Infernal Body

Plus, by recording at their rehearsal space, and capturing all of the incidental atmospheric qualities there, Infernal Body nailed a gloomy and wretched demo sound with Barren Land. According to Nick, Infernal Body meets up to practice and write in “an old mill in Armley.”

“Armley is a historical industrial part of town, known for its red brick buildings much like the rest of the city,” Nick explains. “It’s partly known for having been the location of an asbestos disaster. It has a lot of character.” Typically info like that would tickle me, but I’ve heard the Barren Land’s haunting opener. By striking apocalyptic chords, slow drumming, like the sputtering out and eventual steady drip of some leaky hellspigot, and vocals like the thing at the doorstep, Infernal Body introduce themselves to the unexpecting world. What follows the toxically deranged opener is just as unexpected: manically-paced and angular, noisy-ass blackened punk/metal that’ll have you sneering and flipping coppers the bird in no time.

Infernal Body is Nick on guitar, Callum on drums, Campbell on vocals, and Rob on bass. Rob also drew the demo artwork, which reminds me at least of Thergothon’s demo, Fhtagn-nagh Yog-Sothoth. And it’s never a bad thing to be reminded of Thergothon—even if Infernal Body sound precisely nothing like Thergothon. Otherwise, Infernal Body play it close to the vest—which we here at Demo:listen can get behind. They’ve played some shows in their local area, and this is already their second run of the demo tapes. Don't sleep on Infernal Body.