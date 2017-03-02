Decibel Tour, Decibel Metal & Beer Fest and Bozzfest Tickets On Sale Now!

When we’re not busy publishing North America’s only monthly metal magazine, releasing authoritative metal history books, unleashing Top 100 lists in special issue form and adding to our ever-expanding flexi discography, we like to host a live event or two. Here’s a round-up of Decibel-related shows going down as winter gives way to spring.

The Decibel Magazine Tour

Our sixth annual North American trek—this year, featuring Kreator, Obituary, Midnight and Horrendous—begins March 17 and runs through April 15. Los Angeles, New York City and Montreal dates are already close to selling out, so grab your tickets now or endure endless pain while you slowly rot!

Bozzfest: A Benefit for Decibel’s David Shawn Bosler

Late last year, longtime dB contributor D. Shawn Bosler was badly injured in an auto-accident. While he miraculously survived, his road to recovery will be a long one. With that in mind, Decibel and Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar has gathered four diverse acts—All Out War, Anicon, Die Choking and Insect Ark—to perform a benefit show with 100% of the ticket sales going to the Bosler family recovery fund. For a good time and great cause, come on out on Friday, March 24. Tickets are just $15.

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

On Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, 2017, Decibel is bringing the loudest, heaviest two-day craft beer festival in the world to The Fillmore in Philadelphia. The first annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest features 12 craft beer-loving bands (Sleep, Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Municipal Waste, Pig Destroyer, Immolation, Withered, Panopticon, Khemmis, Kreig, Falls of Rauros, Crypt Sermon and Cemetery Piss) and 17 of the world’s most metal-friendly breweries (TRVE (CO), Three Floyds (IN), Hammerheart (MN), Holy Mountain (WA), Burial (NC), Atlas (DC), Hoof Hearted (OH), Neshaminy Creek (PA), Burnt Hickory (GA), Hydra (SD), Tired Hands (PA), Champion (VA), Three Weavers (CA), 18th Street (IN), Cigar City (FL) and Mikkeller (DK)). The “Metal and Beer” ticket options for both days are nearly sold out (under 90 tickets left) so get tickets here now -- don’t blow it!

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Pre-Show

Because every great party needs a pre-game, on Saturday April 22 at 3pm you can throw back an extreme metal chaser with Artificial Brain, Pyrrhon and Die Choking right across the street from the Fillmore at the Barbary. What’s more, anyone who presents a ticket to either Decibel Metal & Beer Fest day, will receive 50% off their admission to the pre-show at the Barbary! Advance tickets here are just $10!

See you down in front!