Track Premiere: Prisoner - "Starve"

Beyond the Infinite, the upcoming debut album from Virginia metal/hardcore/punk fusion crew Prisoner, is an explosive, pummeling listen. Influences from industrial, post-metal, d-beat and more soak into the record, performed with a commendable fury.

Fourth track “Starve” shows off meaty riffs complemented by tortured vocals. Stretches of blast beats and tremolo picking give way to slowed down breakdowns that hit both ends of the brutalizing spectrum.