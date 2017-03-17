The Decibel Magazine Tour Starts TODAY! Get Tickets Now!/
The wait is over: today marks the beginning of the sixth annual Decibel Magazine Tour, featuring Kreator, Obituary, Midnight and Horrendous. If you haven't purchased tickets yet, what the hell are you waiting for? Click below to secure and make sure you're not left behind!
Friday, March 17 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Saturday, March 18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
Sunday, March 19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Monday, March 20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Tuesday, March 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Wednesday, March 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Friday, March 24 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
Saturday, March 25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
Sunday, March 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Monday, March 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Tuesday, March 28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Wednesday, March 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
Friday, March 31 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
Saturday, April 01 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
Tuesday, April 04 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
Thursday, April 06 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
Friday, April 07 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Saturday, April 08 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Sunday, April 09 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
Tuesday, April 11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
Wednesday, April 12 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
Thursday, April 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Friday, April 14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Saturday, April 15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
Hails to our partners!
www.nuclearblast.com
www.relapse.com
www.jsrdirect.com
www.bringthenoise.com
www.darkdescentrecords.com
www.hellsheadbangers.com
https://www.facebook.com/NoiseRecordsLebt