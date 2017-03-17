The Decibel Magazine Tour Starts TODAY! Get Tickets Now!

The wait is over: today marks the beginning of the sixth annual Decibel Magazine Tour, featuring Kreator, Obituary, Midnight and Horrendous. If you haven't purchased tickets yet, what the hell are you waiting for? Click below to secure and make sure you're not left behind!

Friday, March 17 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

Saturday, March 18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Sunday, March 19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Monday, March 20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Tuesday, March 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Wednesday, March 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Friday, March 24 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

Saturday, March 25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Sunday, March 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Monday, March 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Tuesday, March 28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Wednesday, March 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

Friday, March 31 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

Saturday, April 01 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Tuesday, April 04 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Thursday, April 06 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

Friday, April 07 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Saturday, April 08 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Sunday, April 09 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Tuesday, April 11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Wednesday, April 12 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

Thursday, April 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Friday, April 14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Saturday, April 15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

