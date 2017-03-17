Demo:listen: Disincarnation

You describe yourselves "Doomy grinding death metal madness." What does the madness represent? How does that factor into the categorization of your music?

Andrew: Obviously we're into death/doom, grindcore, death metal: we want to hit you with a big Bolt Thrower riffy groove, but then flip on a dime to Insect Warfare or PLF style chaos. The groove/grind dynamic is chaotic, basically how I imagine the fragmented mind of a mad person would function.

How did you three come to play in Disincarnation together?

Andrew: We met through the magic of the internet around August last year. It's kind of funny, I actually wasn't really listening to death metal at all until late 2014. I was mostly into wimpy stuff like In Flames or Wintersun, but then I heard Horrendous' Ecdysis and Dead Congregation's Promulgation of the Fall and I was like... holy fuck I need to get a band and start playing this shit. This would actually be my first band, but I know AK drummed on the Glass Shrine demo and Ramon's been playing out live in local bands in the area for years.

Ramon: I was on a break from music and inactive for a few years after my last death metal band, but I started to attend more live shows and got the itch to play drums again. I wanted to play in your face raw brutal metal and really push my abilities of playing. I wanted to play with passionate musicians who took their music serious and really wanted to put out a genuinely heavy sound.

AK: I'd been playing in a number of bands spanning a menagerie of genres for years leading up to Disincarnation, none of which really ended up going anywhere. I was looking for a second guitarist for one such project when I met Andrew via a Craigslist ad; since that project was more in the vein of brutal death metal, we decided to get a new thing going more rooted in OSDM based around bands like Asphyx, Bolt Thrower, Entombed, etc. Ramon answered a CL ad for a drummer not long after that, and that more or less established the foundation for Disincarnation.

Talk to me about "Prayer for Total Death." I love this song, what's it all about?

Andrew: Mostly it's about failure. I love Dead Congregation but I think the anti-religious angle is kind of played out at this point and wouldn't really be authentic for us. So it's kind of about negative cycles of failure, inflated ego, and how people internalize that cognitive dissonance. I think in a way people worship themselves, so I wanted to twist the typical "blaargh fuck Jesus" subject matter so that it's talking about the self as god. When people are confronted with failure, especially failure when it's a direct result of their own actions, they tend to lash out and perpetuate a self destructive negative cycle.

AK: Prayer for Total Death was actually the first song we wrote after Andrew and I decided to get Disincarnation going; I was definitely channeling a lot of Bolt Thrower and Slugathor when we wrote those riffs. So on the musical end of things, it's all about grooves, grooves, grooves.