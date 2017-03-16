Video Premiere: Ajattara ‘Ave Satana’

Decibel doesn’t speak an umlaut of Finnish, so we can’t begin to explain the storyline behind the new video from veteran Finnish black metallers Ajattara. But we can tell you (spoiler alert) there is a lot of drinking, smoking and dancing models… who are heavily armed. Ruoja, the “front figure” of Ajattara attempts to provide content.

“One has to go to extremes to be able to get inside yourself. One must break constraints to know your abilities. One has to be independent to earn followers. You have to be strong to be able to keep promises.”

OK, that probably didn’t help you much, so just check out “Ave Satana” for yourself below.