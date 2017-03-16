Video Premiere: Ajattara ‘Ave Satana’/
Decibel doesn’t speak an umlaut of Finnish, so we can’t begin to explain the storyline behind the new video from veteran Finnish black metallers Ajattara. But we can tell you (spoiler alert) there is a lot of drinking, smoking and dancing models… who are heavily armed. Ruoja, the “front figure” of Ajattara attempts to provide content.
“One has to go to extremes to be able to get inside yourself. One must break constraints to know your abilities. One has to be independent to earn followers. You have to be strong to be able to keep promises.”
OK, that probably didn’t help you much, so just check out “Ave Satana” for yourself below.
The track comes from the band’s eighth LP Lupaus, which will be available on Svart Records on May 12th. Lupaus will be available on CD and digital and also as a double vinyl set with extra tracks. Pre-order it here.
“The fire of artistic creation never goes out, and the years of having to withstand major changes in life only fanned those flames”, comments Rioja. “So, I had no shortage of things to say. Lupaus is six rough years condensed in nine tracks and 50 minutes, played with satanic fervor and taken to extremes."