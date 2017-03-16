Author David Gehlke talks new Noise Records book, "Damn the Machine"

There's one point in the book where Karl calls Chris [Boltendahl] from Grave Digger an “idiot” and Tom says “he screwed all of us over.” The tension between band and label is clear all throughout this book.

One thing with Karl is he really stuck to his guns on a lot of things. Usually there's some type of give and take between band and label, but on some things, like Celtic Frost when they were making Into the Pandemonium, Karl just did not understand that album, and he was bugging Tom and Martin all the time about it, and he was really worried that because it was such a directional change it would alienate their fanbase, when the opposite happened: it's their most brilliant album. Karl, there was always some type of tension between he and his upper-tier bands. He and and Peavy Wagner from Rage, they never hit it off, there was always some issues there, Peavy never trusted Karl, probably because Karl saw them as being a mid-tier band. Chris from Grave Digger... Grave Digger may have been the first band to sign to Noise, but once Helloween or Running Wild passed them on the sales figures, Grave Digger was sort of second fiddle, then they made the dreaded directional-change album with Stronger than Ever when they were Digger, and they were done in Karl's eyes. Those two, they will not be partying down any time soon (laughs).

There are so few labels where, especially back in the '80s, where if you talk to the bands, the bands would say they were great. Across the board bands more or less hate their labels. Why do you think that is? Is it because bands don't realize what they're getting themselves into or is it because all labels are crooks?

That's a really good point and that's sort of why I did the book, actually. The recurring line I heard throughout the book from people associated with the label or various managers was, “The first thing the band does is blame the label. Something goes wrong, what do they do? They blame the label.” And that's tough for some label people to swallow because they're investing their money and time and energy into a band and if an album doesn't go well or doesn't have proper sales figures or doesn't meet expectations, the band's automatically going to point their finger at the label, not realizing that, well, maybe they didn't make good enough of an album. Especially in the '80s, there never really was great relationships between bands and their labels. But with Noise it seemed so much more personal and heated, it seemed like it was so much more difficult than the other ones.

Why do you think that was?

I think a lot of it had to do with Karl, obviously, and the wages some of these bands were making. The old saying is “If you can make it through your first record deal, you've made it.” Karl always said he wasn't responsible for any of his bands' financial well-being, and that was reflected in the deals he gave his bands. A lot of these guys could barely make a living being a Noise band. Sure enough, when bands started to have success, they wanted to see more money and think they should be compensated accordingly, and who could disagree with them? You can't. Celtic Frost were dirt poor during their highest peak, which was Into the Pandemonium. Helloween was the first Noise band to reach seven figures, and they had no money either. So, of course, you work your butt off and you have success and you have thousands of adoring fans, and you're not seeing anything for it? Absolutely, you're going to be bitter about it. And these were pretty standard deals for the time, not just limited to Noise Records.