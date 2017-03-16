Track Premiere: "Day Drinking" with War Brides

America’s mid-west has a long, rich history of being home to the noisiest of noise rock’s champions and kings/queens. And now that it’s easier to get pinged off by stray bullets in Chicago than it is to find a decent ice cream sandwich, expect the corrosive anger and fragile uncertainty of life on the edge to bubble up in the form of some seriously caustic art. Today, we present War Brides, a band from the Windy City that mimics the sound of humanity collapsing in a heap of defeated misery. Their new album, Regrets, is set for release on April 28th via Triple Eye Industries and we offer you a taster below in the form of a track entitled "Day Drinking." If you think you’re hearing a wall of sound somewhere between the Jesus Lizard, KEN Mode, Janitor Joe and Harkonen, then nope, your mind ain’t playing tricks on you.