Track Premiere: Carach Angren - 'Song For The Dead'

Listeners enamored by symphonic black metal act Carach Angren’s dark, fanciful storytelling had reason to rejoice on Saturday as the band announced they would release “Song for the Dead,” the first track from their forthcoming fifth full-length, Dance and Laugh Amongst the Rotten, which Decibel brings you today.

“Song for the Dead” begins with dark piano and spoken lyrics before transitioning seamlessly into a large-sounding piece of black metal that highlights the band’s symphonic elements. As you listen to the song, it’s hard not to feel like you’ve been transported into the middle of a nightmarish tale. And that seems to be exactly what Carach Angren went for when they wrote “Song for the Dead.”

"After months of hard work we proudly reopen the doors to our haunted mansion to reveal the first deadly taste of our upcoming concept album,” the band comments. “A unique horror story as you all expect and deserve from us, we consider this as one of the most terrifying tracks that we have created so far."