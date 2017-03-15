Full Album Stream: Pain Tank - '97,901,726 Confirmed Kills'

Brace for impact: Pain Tank is coming in hot with 97,901,726 Confirmed Kills. While the noisy hardcore grind outfit absolutely rips through 13 tracks, the band isn’t just on a senseless killing frenzy. The songs are an outlet and an examination of pain.

97,901,726 Confirmed Kills isn’t just one of the most brutal album titles you’ve heard this year: it’s an attempt to calculate all the deaths caused through wars the United States has been involved in. The mental weight of that thought coupled with the explosive force of Pain Tank’s music hits like artillery fire.

Having been written and recorded in an incredibly brief window of time seems to have lent the album some of its frantic nature.

“97,901,726 Confirmed Kills is an album created by a band that clicked instantly,” Pain Tank explain. “We all knew one another from the other bands we're in and knew what each of us were capable of, but we didn't know what direction we wanted to go with Pain Tank. This album was written in about a week and a half and recorded live in about a day and a half. Any preconceived notions we had coming in went directly out the window and we played off one another until we reached what we felt was something important.”