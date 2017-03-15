Full Album Stream: Ascended Dead - 'Abhorrent Manifestation'/
Ascended Dead must be channeling some seriously dark energies from somewhere to have created Abhorrent Manifestation. Their first full-length album, due out at the end of the week on Dark Descent Records, is a ferocious, impressive effort, which you can stream in full exclusively through Decibel.
Abhorrent Manifestation sounds huge and cavernous, but still delivers nasty and furious instrumentation. Each song packs a strong punch of straightforward guitars and raw, primal vocals. Listen to the full album below to experience Abhorrent Manifestation yourself.
Dark Descent unleashes the full album on March 17. If you liked what you heard, grab your preorder now.