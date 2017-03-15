Full Album Stream: Ascended Dead - 'Abhorrent Manifestation'

Ascended Dead must be channeling some seriously dark energies from somewhere to have created Abhorrent Manifestation. Their first full-length album, due out at the end of the week on Dark Descent Records, is a ferocious, impressive effort, which you can stream in full exclusively through Decibel.

Abhorrent Manifestation sounds huge and cavernous, but still delivers nasty and furious instrumentation. Each song packs a strong punch of straightforward guitars and raw, primal vocals. Listen to the full album below to experience Abhorrent Manifestation yourself.