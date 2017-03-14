Devotion unto Death: Streaming Harvest Gulgatha’s ‘Altars of Devotion’

In 2012, Harvest Gulgaltha first made their presence known with their underground-shaking demo tape, I. Two years later that self-released tape saw a vinyl reissue from Nuclear War Now! While 2014 also saw the release of a compilation of unreleased EPs from the Arizona-based death-doom squad. And that—by working slowly and somehow inconspicuously—is how Harvest Gulgaltha have spent that past half-decade dwelling in profane obscurity.

Like their compatriots Sempiternal Dusk, Harvest Gulgaltha play dreadful, mid-paced to downright crawling death-doom. You’ll find Altars of Devotion, their debut full length, bereft of guitar solos, jarring song structures, astonishing technicality; in essence, there is nothing here to distract the listener from the sickening claustrophobia that these eight tracks conspire to create.