All-Star Sepultura Cover Band Clenched Fist Announced As Post-Metal And Beer Fest Show

The inaugural Decibel Metal and Beer Fest is already set to be the best weekend a craft beer-drinking metalhead could imagine, but it’s about to get better: Clenched Fist, the all-star Sepultura cover band featuring members of Pig Destroyer, Misery Index and Agoraphobic Nosebleed, will perform at the Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia at the official post-fest show.

Clenched Fist performed at last April’s Choosing Death Fest, and they return again on April 23 with support coming from Philly grinders Congenital Death. The lineup includes Misery Index guitarist/vocalist Mark Kloeppel and Pig Destroyer bassist John Jarvis. Clenched Fist play Sepultura’s songs from classic albums through Chaos A.D. The show will start shortly after the conclusion of Sleep’s set at The Fillmore, located within walking distance of Kung Fu Necktie.

You can check out this live footage from Choosing Death Fest of the band covering “Slave New World’ with Baroness’ John Baizley in Philadelphia below.