Track Premiere: Antropofagus - 'Spawn of Chaos'

Prepare for a brutal onslaught without respite, because that’s exactly what Antropofagus bring on “Spawn of Chaos.” Coming from the Italian death metal horde’s third full-length, M.O.R.T.E. - Methods of Resurrection Through Evisceration, “Spawn of Chaos” picks up right where 2012’s Architecture of Lust left off.

Architecture of Lust pummeled the listener from start to finish, and “Spawn of Chaos” teases that M.O.R.T.E. will have a similar result. High-speed riffs and a machine-like rhythm section are met with ferocious growls. Antropofagus doesn’t sound like the “Spawn of Chaos” but rather like a well-oiled, death-dealing machine.

When they announced the album, Antropofagus guitarist Francesco "Meatgrinder" Montesanti explained the changes the band had made in terms of writing and recording the album:

"We decided to go with a warmer and ‘fatter’ sound this time,” he offers. “Tunes are more straight to your face than the ones in AOL, more groovy, I'd say this is the most old schoolish and evil Antropofagus album to date. Me and Dave [Billia, drums] worked hard to make sure this album would've had a deeper, sanguineous sound and I've also went from a 6 to a 7 strings guitar this time."

At the same time, vocalist Tya De Fazio explained further:

"This is definitely the Antropofagus album which we worked the most on, the one that required the highest tribute from us. As on a conceptual level, it's drenched of my own blood. M.O.R.T.E. is a continual succession of thoughts, shadows and nightmares shaped into music, extreme and hate-filled against all which is dogmatic to humanity's eyes. A process of rebirth through the evisceration of my own self."