STREAMING: Acrimonious "Elder Of The Nashiym"

Greek contributions to black metal have never gone unnoticed. From Necromantia and Rotting Christ to Varathron and Zemial, the Hellenic interpretation of Hell's music has always been notable. So, when W.T.C. passed us the new Acrimonious, featuring current and ex-members of Thy Darkened Shade, we here at Decibel took notice and followed our instincts. That is to play Acrimonious loud.

Inspired, informed, and imbued by old Samael, Sarcofago, old Mayhem, Tormentor, Nifelheim, and Dissection, Acrimonious' addition to the trumpets of doom, the horns of Hell is none other than incredible. That we're able to premiere "Elder Of The Nashiym", Eleven Dragons' mid-album faith-burner, is an honor. So, bring on the legions. Let them march forth. The hounds of Hell are upon you!