Crypt Sermon Unveil “De Mysteriis Doom Sathanas” Via Decibel Flexi Series!

OK, that track title is not a typo. If you know anything about Philly trad doom merchants Crypt Sermon, then this re-interpretation of the Mayhem classic shouldn’t be a complete shock, but that doesn’t make this new recording any less stunning. Sayeth drummer Enrique Sagarnaga:

"Crypt Sermon are extremely proud to unveil the new Decibel Flexi track, "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas." This track, a doom/heavy metal take on Mayhem's classic album closer, is an indicator of the sounds and ideas going into the writing our of second album. To say that the original version of this track made a massive impact on all of us would be an understatement. While this is, without a doubt. sacred territory, we wanted to pay homage to, arguably, the best black metal song of all time.

"For the recording of this track, he continues, "we've once again enlisted the services of Arthur Rizk (Sumerlands, Power Trip and more), and have also worked with the incomparable T.T. (Abigor) for all of the choirs and vocals in Latin. We are extremely grateful to both guys and look forward to working with them in the near future."

Hopefully, this will satiate those hungry for the follow-up the Crypt Sermon’s 2015 Decibel Top 40-cracking debut Out of the Garden (the band is currently in writing mode with eyes towards a new full-length LP later this year). If that isn’t enough of you, however, invest in tickets to Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, where Crypt Sermon kick off the fest-ivities on April 22.

But either way, you candigitally jam “De Mysteriis Doom Sathanas” right here.