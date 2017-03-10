TICKET UPDATE for Decibel Metal & Beer Fest! Only 40 "Metal & Beer" Tix Left!

If you’ve been holding out getting tickets to Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, you MIGHT wanna rethink that strategy. As of today (March 10) ONLY 40 of the “Metal & Beer” ticket options remain for each day. They will likely be gone by this time next week, so if you wanna try pours from all 17 of the killer metal-friendly breweries (see map above) that are descending on Philadelphia on April 22-23 just for this event, it’s pretty much now or never. Get tickets here and check out the full list of participating breweries below.

Unibroue (Canada)

TRVE (CO)

Three Floyds (IN)

Hammerheart (MN)

Holy Mountain (WA)

Burial (NC)

Atlas (DC)

Hoof Hearted (OH)

Neshaminy Creek (PA)

Burnt Hickory (GA)

Hydra (SD)

Tired Hands (PA)

Champion (VA)

Three Weavers (CA)

18th Street (IN)

Cigar City (FL)

Mikkeller (DK)