The Decibel Tour Starts a Week From Today! Get Tickets!

In just one week, on Friday, March 17, the Decibel Magazine Tour 2017 kicks off in Charlotte, NC for a monthlong tour that's sure to go down in infamy. German thrash legends Kreator and death metal gods Obituary are set to join forces with Midnight and Horrendous, continuing Decibel's proud tradition of memorable and exciting tour lineups.



2017 also sees the release of new albums from both Kreator (Gods of Violence) and Obituary, who will release their self-titled tenth disc on the same day the tour begins. Additionally, Midnight released Shox of Violence, a collection of their past work and four new songs, in late February.



The Decibel Magazine Tour 2017 will be talked about for years to come, so don't miss out! Tickets are on sale now (specific dates/venues below).

Friday, March 17 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

Saturday, March 18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Sunday, March 19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Monday, March 20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Tuesday, March 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Wednesday, March 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Friday, March 24 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

Saturday, March 25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Sunday, March 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Monday, March 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Tuesday, March 28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Wednesday, March 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

Friday, March 31 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

Saturday, April 01 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Tuesday, April 04 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Thursday, April 06 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

Friday, April 07 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Saturday, April 08 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Sunday, April 09 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Tuesday, April 11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Wednesday, April 12 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

Thursday, April 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Friday, April 14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Saturday, April 15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA