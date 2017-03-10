The Decibel Tour Starts a Week From Today! Get Tickets!/
In just one week, on Friday, March 17, the Decibel Magazine Tour 2017 kicks off in Charlotte, NC for a monthlong tour that's sure to go down in infamy. German thrash legends Kreator and death metal gods Obituary are set to join forces with Midnight and Horrendous, continuing Decibel's proud tradition of memorable and exciting tour lineups.
2017 also sees the release of new albums from both Kreator (Gods of Violence) and Obituary, who will release their self-titled tenth disc on the same day the tour begins. Additionally, Midnight released Shox of Violence, a collection of their past work and four new songs, in late February.
The Decibel Magazine Tour 2017 will be talked about for years to come, so don't miss out! Tickets are on sale now (specific dates/venues below).
Friday, March 17 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Saturday, March 18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
Sunday, March 19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Monday, March 20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Tuesday, March 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Wednesday, March 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Friday, March 24 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
Saturday, March 25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
Sunday, March 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Monday, March 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Tuesday, March 28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Wednesday, March 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
Friday, March 31 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
Saturday, April 01 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
Tuesday, April 04 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
Thursday, April 06 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
Friday, April 07 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Saturday, April 08 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Sunday, April 09 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
Tuesday, April 11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
Wednesday, April 12 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
Thursday, April 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Friday, April 14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Saturday, April 15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA