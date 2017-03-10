For Those About to Squawk: Pallbearer, Ascended Dead, Axebreaker

These intros are all pretty lame. I mean, how many times can I say that the releases are pretty slow right now? You know there are some things that are coming out, maybe I’m just a cranky parrot.

First up are the Decibel cover stars Pallbearer with their new full length Heartless on Profound Lore. This doom outfit (sorta) has really upped the ante on their third release. This is no boring slow doom. Equal parts doom and 90’s kinda alt rock, and even a little prog rock thrown in for good measure. The production here really gives life to this release and gives the record an overall unifying feel. Heartless is both expansive and claustrophobic all at the same time. There are some things that stick out here, some three part harmonies, which isn’t saying that it doesn’t work, it does, just not something that’s expected here. This is a doom/rock amalgam that will stand up to the test of time when this band takes over the planet. I’m beaking into this, and I gotta admit, I was never a huge fan, so like check it the peck out. 8 Fucking Pecks.