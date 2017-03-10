Demo:listen: Virulent Specter

Which instrument is your favorite to play? Did you start as a drummer or a guitarist first? Would you say you've gotten any better at either of those instruments since founding Eerie Silence?

I started “playing” piano when I was a toddler (finding octaves, using rhythm – there is a tape recording of this) which led to me creating sounds on a shitty keyboard in the 90’s. I got into drumming, bass and guitar years later, playing bass and drums in different bands, sometimes performing in front of crowds… something you’ll likely never see from me because I hate the types of people at heavy metal gigs and have crippling anxiety. Drumming is my niche, and I have become more “fine-tuned” in my abilities over the past few years. I’m a much better bass player than I am a guitar player. Those instruments are utilized more in other projects not related to Eerie Silence. My ambient / keyboard works are the most expressive, raw, and “stripped down” creations of mine that exist and can possibly exist… Black Wilderness is essentially what I was doing when I was a child. It has simply matured into the creature that it is today out of necessity. It is my doorway to the astral plane, a reflection of my spirit and those creations are the result of highly concentrated channeling, the repercussions of which I live with.

Do you record everything yourself, too? If so, can you talk about how that process began and how it’s evolved over the years?

As far as the actual process goes, it varies. Usually I record drums to a pre-recorded guitar track, all based on the initial click track. On many occasions I’ve rehearsed the shit out of the drum track and have layered the guitar and bass over without a click. My initial rehearsals took place in 2006 and were more rock influenced. I’ve always recorded everything alone. It’s just part of the nature of realizing a means to an end with my vision, my worlds, which have existed for many years. To bring someone else in would effectively disrupt that focus. Another person’s brush would smear my painting, so to speak. I don’t like people messing with my stuff. These are my worlds, and it has taken tremendous courage for me to expose them. Also, why bother with someone else when I can do everything alone, by myself? I could never allow that. I use a Tascam DP-08 for all mastering since it was released in 2007, I think. Before that I was using a 4 track tape recorder. I’m not too keen on learning or keeping up with modern software. All logo artwork for each of the projects are my own original hand drawings, also.

Who are some of your major influences as far as strictly US black metal goes?

This is not an easy question because my black metal influences are so few. I am stuck in the 90’s, I will tell you that. I haven’t heard shit about what’s been going on in the past 10, close to 15 years. I do pay attention to the market of course, because I’m obviously devoting a lot of time to my passions and to ignore the industry would be a fool’s errand. Ideally, my creations don’t have a mode of playback and exist solely within my head, entering and leaving my fantasy worlds at will, because that’s where they live and were born from. My label activity is a result of my need for independence and my lack of interest in the vision of most other labels, many of which seem to be unsure of their artistic plight. I’m a hermit with the need to do things my way, on my time, with absolute control.

Oh, you had a question? Sorry, got off topic. After my initial acclimation to classic rock / heavy metal, I started getting into the 80's thrash / black / death metal bands (you can debate the merits of who played what style) which led to my interest in the early / mid 90’s lot of the black metal underground, and that is where I drew a lot of musical influence. As far as U.S. black metal is concerned, I’m drawing a massive blank, but I’ve been listening to Grand Belial’s Key for a very long time. I hadn’t listened to very much of the genre before I began to run with ideas. I’m far more influenced by worlds inhabited by my old RPG characters than other music. My music is simply a conduit FOR those worlds.