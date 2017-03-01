Track Premiere: Succumb - 'Survival'

San Francisco’s Succumb didn't have much in terms of recorded music, having only released one demo tape under the name Cloak called Succumb before joining forces with The Flenser to release their debut, self-titled record on May 5.

Sample the quartet’s impressive first offering from the album with an exclusive stream of “Survival.” Succumb offer pummeling death metal, Cheri Musrasrik’s cavernous and unique vocals at the forefront of the charge.

Succumb’s brand of death metal is tempered with elements of black metal and punk. Their self-titled album is out May 5. The album is not yet available for preorder but you can follow Succumb and The Flenser on Facebook to stay informed.