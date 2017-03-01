TRACK PREMIERE: JOIN KENOMA ON A TRIPPED OUT VOYAGE ACROSS THE "33RD PARALLEL"

Lord! It may have taken long-rising future progressive doom kings Kenoma eleven years to follow up that leveling 2006 split alongside Mouth of the Architect, but with The Tides Will Prevail the Dayton, Ohio quintet delivers an empyreal debut full-length intricate, beguiling, and memorable enough to justify the gestation.

"This full length Is the product of years of patience, frustration, and most of all determination," drummer Jimmy Magnuson tells Decibel. "I think I speak for all of us when I say that we finally captured out true sound."

And we've got your exclusive first taste of that crazy sonic fruit right here: