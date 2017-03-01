Apply For Media Coverage For Metal And Beer Fest By March 10

We’re less than two months away from the inaugural Decibel Metal and Beer Fest featuring stoner metal legends Sleep and grindcore brutalizers Agoraphobic Nosebleed, plus seventeen craft breweries and ten other bands.

For those who would like to cover the fest, please fill out the application process here. Applications are due by March 10 and notifications of approval will be sent by Friday, March 17.

Tickets are still on sale for Metal and Beer Fest here. Less than 100 Metal & Beer passes for each and both days still remain, so act fast!