Track Premiere: Condemned - 'Legion'

Condemned put themselves in a parallel universe to write His Divine Shadow. The band says the album was written about an insect-humanoid race that lives enslaved by an unknown ruler. The insect theme manifests on the lyric video for “Legion,” the latest to come from Condemned.

Like the subterranean race they crafted an album about, Condemned have weathered their own share of difficulties. The majority of the band departed in the years since the brutal death metal band's last release, leaving guitarist Steve Crow as the sole original member of the band. Despite these obstacles, Condemned have achieved a fuller sound than in the past on His Divine Shadow.

Check out the video for “Legion,” featuring some awesome bug-themed art and animations.