Hall of Fame Countdown: Saxon's Wheels of Steel

Sure, Saxon's 1979 self-titled debut album is good. But their second album, 1980's Wheels of Steel, is really, really good. NWOBHM-defining good. Decibel Hall of Fame good. Like, every-song-is-excellent good. So ranking them from worst to best is basically like ranking them from least-ruling to most-ruling, but, sure, we can do that. Our own Chris Dick inducted the album into our Hall of Fame in our February 2017 issue, which you can purchase here; let's spend a bit more time with this classic album now as we look at each song in a bit more detail.

9. Machine Gun

Solid NWOBHM closer here, the band picking up the tempo at the finish line, laying down another great boogie riff (the album’s full of them), songwriting finesse, a general sense that this music can and will help many a punter get through another rough early-’80s day at high school. And years later, this song, and album, are still part of the fuel that keeps many of us going through the day, this chorus screaming energy, the closing minute and a half of the song as wonderfully chaotic as life itself.

8. See the Light Shining

A classic early Saxon anthem here, one of those songs where you’re sure there’s a verse but you mainly remember the chorus, and the band also do not hesitate to hammer that chorus into your head for, sure, maybe a minute, a minute and a half, longer than they need to, but when the song makes you feel this good to be alive, who's complaining? Plus, that rowdy mid-song groove is just untouchable.