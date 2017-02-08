Track Premiere: Oozepus - 'Farmers'

Oozepus are a band with a sound that will be hard to forget. The Japanese noise metal outfit, comprised of members of death-doom band Coffins and industrial/noise group Linekraft, unleash a unique fusion of crushing death-doom and noise on “Farmers.”

Starting out with a combination of drums and guitar feedback, the vocals come through as if they were recorded in an underwater studio. Halfway through “Farmers,” thick riffs slice through the watery noise, bringing Oozepus to peak chaos. Rumbling bass and reverberating drums meet the downtuned guitars and unusual vocals until maximum noise is reached.