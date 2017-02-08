Track Premiere: Damnations Day - 'Colours of Darkness'/
Damnations Day hail from the land down under but they’ve found a home stateside on Sensory Records, who will release the soaring power metal band’s next album, A World Awakens.
You can hear the “Colours of Darkness” on a single from the upcoming album, which showcases the band’s ability to utilize epic build-ups, facemelting solos and triumphant, powerful vocals.
“‘Colours of Darkness’ is one of our favourite tracks on A World Awakens!” vocalist/rhythm guitarist Mark Kennedy comments. “We feel this track is a great example of where our music has progressed to, over the last couple of years. It's got everything we love, a big chorus and a cool build. Enjoy! Can't wait to play this one live!”
Damnations Day will release A World Awakens via Sensory on March 24.