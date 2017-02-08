NEMESIS RECORDS MEMORIALIZED IN ESSENTIAL NEW BOOK; PIT-WORTHY PLAYLIST BREAKS OUT

The paradigm-smashing creative churn in hardcore as the eighties gave way to the nineties was an amazing thing to behold. And few label rosters represented that wondrous, multidimensional, beauty and the beast evolution-through-revolution moment than Nemesis Records -- a legendary 1988-1993 run which, along with Nemesis founder Big Frank Harrison, at long last receives a fitting tribute via Reaper Records founder Patrick Kitzel's scrappy, enlightening, no-holds-barred, lovingly assembled The History of Nemesis Records, featuring release-by-release commentary from Harrison as well as reminiscences courtesy such scene luminaries as Mike Hartsfield (Outspoken), Issac Golub (A Chorus Of Disapproval), Andrew Kline (Strife), Ron Martinez (Final Conflict), Jon Bunch (Sense Field), Dave Franklin (Vision), and others.

Actually, in attempting to relay just how essential this volume is, it's difficult to beat No For An Answer/411 frontman Dan O'Mahoney's summation: "It staggers the mind to think that The Offspring, Brujeria, Pitchfork, Insted, Bad Religion, Reason to Believe and Sick of it All were all represented in one form or another on this one label."

To celebrate the book's release, Decibel has compiled the following ten-part playlist...

1. BRUJERIA -- "¡Demoniaco!" 7-INCH