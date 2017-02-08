Melodi-Punk-core Hotshots Drip-Fed Drag You down "Under the Wave Blanket"

It doesn't take long to say a lot. Case in point is the song "Under the Wave Blanket" by the Austinites Drip-Fed, who pack plenty of pain and hope into 2 1/2 minutes. It helps that the music itself is the hooky, hulking kind of punk hardcore that makes you listen over and over until you develop welts. But here is frontman Jeffrey Blum explaining what he's risking an embolism to scream about:

"Sometimes when you've been living at rock bottom for so long, the only way out feels like digging deeper. 'Under The Wave Blanket' chronicles the lowest year of my life. Painkiller addiction, lost relationships, crippling depression and chronic health problems left me stuck in a current that I didn't think I could make it out of. The wave crashed on one particularly low night and I planned to end the struggle. I couldn't go through with it because I knew who would find me in the morning. I was able to pull myself out of the deepest part of the ocean and so can you."

Check it below. A 7" of this and two more songs is out March 3rd on Red Flag Records, and they are happy to accept pre-orders at any time. And if you want to see the band in their natural habitat, here are a few upcoming tour dates:

Feb 16 - Austin, TX @ Fine Southern Gentlemen

Mar 2 - Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder (Under the Wave Blanket record release show)

Mar 9 - Houston, TX @ Walter's