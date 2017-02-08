Full Album Stream: Cranial Engorgement - 'Horrific Existence'

Cranial Engorgement technically hail from Southern California, but after hearing Horrific Existence, you’d have good reason to think the band crawled from the bowels of Hell.

Horrific Existence is overflowing with excessive brutality — the rhythm section sounds like it could have been played by a machine, violent slams abound and sickening vocals make the icing on the cake.

The highlight of Horrific Existence is “Molded by Cruelty.” In addition to the already fearsome onslaught Cranial Engorgement offer on their own, Dying Fetus frontman John Gallagher lends his vocals to the song.