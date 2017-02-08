Death in the Machine: Miserist full album stream

Not your older brother’s death industrial (although they’d fit quite nicely on that Aussie-dominated Cold Meat Industry tribute album IBP & NWN! recently snuck out), but the mysterious Australian force lately known as Miserist, formerly Headwar, barrage the listener with no more remorse than the thresher has for grain.

The yet-to-be-revealed opener “Skin, Mold & Flame” initiates the nightmare like some Incantation demo track remixed by Bohren & der Club of Gore. Think that’s insane? Wait’ll you hear the also yet-to-be-streamed “Horror Infinitum.” What begins like a Caretaker song becomes the sonic equivalent of a jolt from a defibrillator hooked up to Portal’s amps.