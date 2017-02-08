Death in the Machine: Miserist full album stream/
Not your older brother’s death industrial (although they’d fit quite nicely on that Aussie-dominated Cold Meat Industry tribute album IBP & NWN! recently snuck out), but the mysterious Australian force lately known as Miserist, formerly Headwar, barrage the listener with no more remorse than the thresher has for grain.
The yet-to-be-revealed opener “Skin, Mold & Flame” initiates the nightmare like some Incantation demo track remixed by Bohren & der Club of Gore. Think that’s insane? Wait’ll you hear the also yet-to-be-streamed “Horror Infinitum.” What begins like a Caretaker song becomes the sonic equivalent of a jolt from a defibrillator hooked up to Portal’s amps.
"The first track I recorded was ‘Narikuntu,'" says the person behind Miserist. "I'd just watched a documentary on a mental asylum for kids, and I thought of what it would be like in there, treated like an animal, trapped in dark rooms with people that could kill you, rape you or defecate on you at any second. Just pure misery. This is what I thought of while recording these tracks and I used this as a theme for the album. It was mixed from February 2015 until March 2016, but most of the guitar was recorded in a few weeks. I was in a dark place and after seeing that documentary it just all spilled out. I added to it bit by bit, added other sounds, and everything else over time. Each track name had meaning to that."