Wear Your Wounds Premiere First Music Video For "Wear Your Wounds"

“Wear Your Wounds” features layered instruments with Bannon singing over them, complemented by a music video that shows a person building a ladder that reaches upwards, toward a night sky.

"The song is about the psychological effects of negative experiences, and ultimately not allowing them to define who are are and wish to be,” Bannon says. “I feel that most people can likely relate to that message in some way. The video is a recreation of the album cover and other visuals in the album. The character creates a ladder to ascend to the sky. Looking for answers, hoping for a metaphorical confrontation in some way. The character also wears a mirror, being a literal reflection of the world that surrounds.”

WYW is scheduled for an April 7 release date through Deathwish Inc. Preorders and further information can be found through their website.