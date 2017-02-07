"Pole Shift": New Video from Vidian

If you recognize the band name Vidian, it might be because we gave you a taste of the Polish quintet's new EP, A Piece of the End, last May before it was released by Arachnophobia Records. Or it may be that you've dug even deeper into their work (found over at their Bandcamp site) and have a periodic hankering for 2015's Transgressing the Horizon or 2011's Irrelevant Nonsense Machine Element. Either way, you've been warned.

If you did not heed that warning, here's another chance to get in on the third floor. Vidian have recorded a video for "Pole Shift," one of the solid-as-hell tracks from the aforementioned EP. Check it out in full here and start your Tuesday right.