Track Premiere: The Obsessed - 'Razor Wire'

“I can honestly say, I think this is the best sounding recording of my career, and I am excited to release it on Relapse,” singer/guitarist Scott “Wino” Weinrich says. “This song ‘Razor Wire,’ I have been carrying around the title concept and main riff in my pocket for a couple years. The full song was born after applying real life experiences, with a little wishful thinking!”

Sacred is The Obsessed’s upcoming album, due out April 7. Preorders and more info are live on the Relapse store.