Track Premiere: Fen - 'I (Pathway)'

With the announcement of their fifth album, Fen said they were seeking a return to their roots and to the essence of their sound. The first slice of Fen’s album, Winter, comes in the form of “I (Pathway),” an ambitious seventeen minute introduction.

Fen builds an ominous atmosphere at the start, leading into harsh black metal. Fen’s greatest strength throughout “I (Pathway)” is their use of clean, pensive interludes. These moments of build-up make the blast beats and tremolo picking more effective, starting and ending each piece of the song with quiet, calm segments.