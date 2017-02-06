Full Album Stream: Pestifer - 'Execration Diatribes'

There must be something in the water Pestifer’s been drinking. Something that lends the Portugese trio the ability to rip and shred through their debut album, Execration Diatribes, with ferocity.



“Death Metal, as philosophy, must dominate, and modern times are too weak for this type of achievement,” the band says.

Such a belief might explain Pestifer’s sound. Comparisons to Morbid Angel, Sepultura and others in that vein will probably be unavoidable but Pestifer offer their own sound beyond their influences.

Below, you can hear an exclusive stream of Execration Diatribes in advance of its February 14 release date. Keep reading for more comments from Pestifer about the themes and ideas heard on the album.