LIVE REVIEW: Udo Dirkschneider, Live at the Trocadero 2/4/2017

Of course, most were waiting for the Encore Set. Sure, "Living for Tonite", "Midnight Mover", and "Screaming for a Love-Bite" had the crowd excited, but we all know which songs we wanted to hear. As Udo masterfully segued into "Metal Heart", "I’m a Rebel", "Fast as a Shark" (replete with the audience singing the German traditional), "Balls to the Wall", and "Burning", it was clear these were the hits everyone was waiting for. While I must say, it was awesome to not have a pit to watch out for, Philadelphians of the younger type felt it was necessary for ‘Fast as a Shark’. It immediately split the crowd and killed metal-as-a-community vibe. Nevertheless, Udo, after the song ended, breathed, “Unbelievable”, in his German-accented English.

It’s understandable Udo is doing this tour to close out the Accept chapter once and for all. He’s got enough solo songs to live off for a good long time, but I can’t imagine him never singing ‘Balls to the Wall’ or ‘Metal Heart’ again. Maybe this is how legends are made. By making controversial decisions on things that matter to people. Actually, no. Udo was a legend before this tour and he’ll be one long after. Hail Udo Dirkschneider!