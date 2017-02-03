Succumb to "The Flood" by Wolfheart

Thankfully - for the Finnish metal scene and rowdy, melodic heavy music in general - Tuomas Saukkonen has been crafting his musical vision into crushing/gorgeous records for the better part of 20 years, with bands like Before the Dawn and Black Sun Aeon. Most recently, the man has been all up on that grindstone with his current project Wolfheart, yielding some pretty impressive songs on 2013's Winterborn and 2015's Shadow World.

This year, Saukkonen and his band return on Tyhjyys, to be released on March 3rd through Spinefarm Records. You'll have to wait a month for the full effect, but since we felt bad about that, today we bring you the fourth track from the new record, called "The Flood." Here's what Saukkonen himself has to say about it:

"'The Flood' is really [a] doom style of a song with really beautiful melodies, but overall it is one of the darkest and heaviest songs of the album... for me at least as a songwriter. At some point I even considered dropping the song from the album because it felt too personal. The main part of the video was shot during the recording of the album, and the nature clips were taken from the left overs of the [album's] 3rd video and in the end of the 'The Flood' video there will be sort of a teaser about the 3rd video."