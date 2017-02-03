Demo:listen: Naddred

Upon first listen, Naddred sound like they could’ve come from anywhere—or, perhaps more accurately: nowhere. The Irish quintet’s darkly twisted songs almost seem like old traditionals secreted away and passed down from some antediluvian civilization, composed beneath extinct constellations and never meant to fall upon ears such as yours or mine. After failing again and again during multiple listens to figure out how I was hearing what I was hearing, I finally broke down and asked the band.

Balor, the vocalist of Naddred, explains it thus: “[Naddred] started over a year ago when Deegan was writing songs that sounded different from his other band Slidhr . . . What gives the death metal feel is the fact that the guys are down-tuned. We had talked about tuning up to get a more black metal sound, but we all liked how it was sounding, and it worked well with my vocals. From that the sound we have was created.”