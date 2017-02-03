Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Brewery Profile: Hoof Hearted Brewing

Hoof Hearted Brewing

Marengo, OH

Start Date: 2011

Signature Metal Beer: South of Eleven Imperial IPA

The bands that will be performing at the upcoming Decibel Metal & Beer Fest on April 22-23 in Philadelphia are no doubt familiar to Decibel readers, but we wanted to shine a little light on the craft beer underground by spotlighting the breweries that will be pouring their beers at the festival. Next up we squeeze some answers out of Hoof Hearted co-owner Trevor Williams.

Was incorporating a metal into the Hoof Hearted brand aesthetic your intention from the beginning?

Oh yeah, mon. I cut my teeth almost exclusively on ’80s thrash. Plus it makes us seem a lot tougher than we actually are.



What comes first, a recipe for a new beer, or its hilarious name?

It’s usually a pretty silly name or phrase we’re kicking around the brewery.



What is the best era of metal and the best era of craft beer?

Best era of metal was early ’80s thrash metal. Best era for craft beer was eight years ago when your mom wasn’t ordering IPAs at Applebees.

What’s the most “metal” beer Hoof Hearted brews?

South of Eleven [Imperial IPA] is our little homage to Slayer. That would probably take the cake in terms of brutality.



You’ve previously copped to having an obsession with David Lee Roth, so what kind of beer would you brew if you were doing a collab with him?

It would have to be rather flamboyant and teetering on embarrassing. We’d start the brewday getting fitted for custom bunless chaps and then forage for Amazonian fruit at the local Whole Foods. [We’d] probably [brew] a kettle sour with a ridiculous color. Maybe a hibiscus and camu camu Gose?



Why should attendees of first annual the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest seek out Hoof Hearted beers at the festival? Give Decibel readers your best pitch.

I don’t know. Because we’ll be pouring joosed-out IPAs, hazier than Sleep’s practice pad after a couple bong tokes. We’ll probably be the only people drinking pink wine at a metal festival? I don’t know. Sex sells?

